Terry W. Slater
Mooresville - Terry W. Slater, 77 of Mooresville, passed away September 27, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1942 in Wichita, Kansas, to the late Harold and Vivian (Campbell) Slater. Terry married Betty Carlton on June 20, 1964. He was an U. S. Army veteran and a member of the Springhill Christian Center Church in Mooresville. Terry worked as an inspector for Allisons and previously worked at GM Chevy Truck and Bus and also Overhead Door. Terry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Slater; brothers, Byron (Laura) Slater, David Slater, Derek (Amy) Slater; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Kathy Jo Slater; brother, John Slater, and grandson, Tevon Slater. Services will be held at Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN 46168 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Entombment is to follow in Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springhill Christian Center 12150 N Rooker Rd Mooresville, IN 46158. Online contributions may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
