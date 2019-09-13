Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelda Secrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelda J. "Skeek" Secrest


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelda J. "Skeek" Secrest Obituary
Thelda J. "Skeek" Secrest

Indianapolis - 90, passed away September 11, 2019. She was born September 2, 1929 in Indianapolis to the late William J.B. and Thelma M. Bentley Taylor. Thelda was a 1947 graduate of Shortridge High School. She attended Purdue and Butler Universities and married Ramon Secrest, June 19, 1949, and he preceded her in death, November 22, 2014. Thelda was an office manager at Butler University for 11 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Oaklandon Christian Church now known as Outlook Christian Church. A graveside service was held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Thelda is survived by her children, Kimberly Trotter Becker (Chris), Gary Damon Secrest and Perry Ramon Secrest; and grandchildren, Noah Wolfgang and Suzanne Camille Becker. Thelda's sister, Wilda J. Blankenship, preceded her in death. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now