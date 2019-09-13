|
|
Thelda J. "Skeek" Secrest
Indianapolis - 90, passed away September 11, 2019. She was born September 2, 1929 in Indianapolis to the late William J.B. and Thelma M. Bentley Taylor. Thelda was a 1947 graduate of Shortridge High School. She attended Purdue and Butler Universities and married Ramon Secrest, June 19, 1949, and he preceded her in death, November 22, 2014. Thelda was an office manager at Butler University for 11 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Oaklandon Christian Church now known as Outlook Christian Church. A graveside service was held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Thelda is survived by her children, Kimberly Trotter Becker (Chris), Gary Damon Secrest and Perry Ramon Secrest; and grandchildren, Noah Wolfgang and Suzanne Camille Becker. Thelda's sister, Wilda J. Blankenship, preceded her in death. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019