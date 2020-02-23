Resources
Indianapolis - Thelma "Wynona" (Carver) Adams, 81, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born on December 08, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to William Carver, Sr. and May (Denham) Carver.

Wynona graduated in 1957 from Emmerich Manual High School, where she was very active in band, orchestra, musicals and was a majorette.

Wynona was an Administrative Assistant for Western Electric and was a Licensed Real Estate Agent in Indianapolis. She retired as an Administrative Assistant from Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Delray Beach, Florida.

Wynona is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Adams; and cousins, Mary Frances, Sheryl, Larry and Garry Daniels.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Carver, Jr.; and sisters, Helen Gessler and Juanita Mitchell.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020
