85, Brownsburg, passed away June 9, 2019. She was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church. She was preceded in death by daughter Julia Brower Neace and brothers John Preston and James Preston. Survivors include husband Robert Brower; children Deborah (Chris) Rainey, Douglas (Judy) Brower and Steven (Kathy) Brower; sisters Mary Ann Wood and Linda Higgins; six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Thursday June 13 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 11, 2019