Thelma "Kay" Dittemore
Indianapolis - 87, passed away February 01, 2020. She was born January 04, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late Charles Mittman and Thelma Mittman. She married Winfield Scott Dittemore on October 16, 1954 in Indianapolis. She is survived by sons Dane Dittemore of Fort Collins, Colorado and Drew Dittemore of Indianapolis; daughter Katrina Dittemore of Indianapolis; grandson Drake; She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Mittman.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 05 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens and Funeral Home with Services from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM in the mortuary, 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Memorial gifts have been suggested to , Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 115 - Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020