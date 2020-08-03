1/1
Thelma J. Lyon
Carmel - Thelma went home on July 31, 2020 to be with the Lord and her husband Robert L. Lyon who passed in 1979 and her older sister Edith Sullivan. She was 97. She was a wonderful wife and mother of four: Brenda, Bob, Ron and Greg and a wonderful mother-in-law to Bonnie, Debbie and Maria. All of whom survive her.

She was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School as a straight "A" student who never missed a day of school. She worked as a secretary for several years supporting the family while her husband started his own manufacturing company in 1960.

After our dad passed away unexpectedly she valiantly took over running the household finances and the maintenance care of the home as well as managing the family farm in southern Indiana. She was a strong, independent and proud woman who managed her own affairs for over 41 years.

She loved making beautiful ceramic pieces in her kiln. She loved to play bridge (her favorite pastime) and was an outstanding duplicate bridge player. She also loved playing blackjack.

Thelma has 5 grandchildren: Kim, Craig and wife Christin, Robert and wife Lindsay, Carly and husband Josh and Haley. In addition she has 8 great grandchildren: Ella, Lenna, Xavier, Vivienne, Fiona, Ezra, Ivy and Abel.

Our mother and grandmother was always there when any of us needed help of any kind. Her legacy lives on in her family. We will miss her greatly but are comforted in knowing that she's with Jesus, our dad and those family and friends who passed before her.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
