Brownsburg - Thelma Jean Blystone
87, Brownsburg, passed away April 9, 2020. She served as the office secretary for the Brownsburg Junior High School for 13 years and was a member of the Pittsboro United Methodist Church. Jean is survived by her husband James Blystone; children Susan (Richard) Baines, Anne (Harlan) Brinson, and Tim (Michelle) Blystone; grandchildren Amy, Ashley, Daniel, Joshua, Benjamin, Jessica, Heather, Caryn, and Robert; great grandchildren Tyler, Elizabeth, Gavin, Ethan, Paige, Bradley, Zoe, Jenna, Mason, Bella, Piper, and Daniel. Due to current health concerns and restrictions, the family will be celebrating Jean's life with private graveside services at Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020