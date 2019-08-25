Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM

10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Thelma Jean Farmer


1928 - 2019
Thelma Jean Farmer Obituary
Thelma Jean Farmer

Indianapolis - 90, passed away August 22, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1928 in Harlan County, Kentucky.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a service following at 2pm also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mooseheart, www.mooseheart.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019
