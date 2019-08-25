|
|
Thelma Jean Farmer
Indianapolis - 90, passed away August 22, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1928 in Harlan County, Kentucky.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a service following at 2pm also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mooseheart, www.mooseheart.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019