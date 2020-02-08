|
Thelma Lucille Krampe 94 of Carmel, IN passed away February 7, 2020. Thelma was born on August 28, 1925 to George and Barbara Lewis in Brazil, IN. Thelma graduated from Brazil High School in 1943 and earned her nursing degree from St. Anthony's Hospital in 1946. She married John (Jack) Krampe in 1948 and worked as a surgical nurse until starting their family.
Thelma is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jack; children Michael Krampe (Judy), Susan Krampe Finkbiner (Kent), and Randy Krampe (Flo Anne); grandchildren Christie (Finkbiner) Millis, Lauren (Krampe) Kowalk, Brian Finkbiner, Angela (Krampe)Gascho, Jessica (Krampe)Larijani, and Melissa (Krampe)Phillips; and nine great-grandchildren. Additional survivors are a nephew and several nieces, including Karen (Littlejohn) Lasky.
Service will be held Tuesday, February 11th at 11 AM, with visitation at 10 AM., at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com for more detail.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020