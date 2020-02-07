Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Shelby Street Pentecostal Lighthouse
8620 South Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Shelby Street Pentecostal Lighthouse
8620 South Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma (Bowling) Means


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma (Bowling) Means Obituary
Thelma (Bowling) Means, 86, of Greenwood, IN, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1933 in Bowlingtown, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by Benjamin Mason Means, her loving husband of 63 years, her parents, Woolery Dutch and Nannie Bowling, three brothers and four sisters.

She was a dedicated employee of Service Supply in Indianapolis for 20 years. She was a devoted member of the Glorious Church of God. She was full of holiness and had a love for God, and was a faithful prayer warrior for her family.

Survivors include her sister, Dolly Combs; her children, Roxanne (Dan) White, Stephen Means, Phillip (Lori) Means, Andrew (Cheryl) Means and Elisabeth (Jerry) Summers; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Shelby Street Pentecostal Lighthouse, 8620 South Shelby Street, Indianapolis, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The and Shelby Street Pentecostal Lighthouse.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at

www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -