Thelma (Bowling) Means, 86, of Greenwood, IN, passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1933 in Bowlingtown, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by Benjamin Mason Means, her loving husband of 63 years, her parents, Woolery Dutch and Nannie Bowling, three brothers and four sisters.
She was a dedicated employee of Service Supply in Indianapolis for 20 years. She was a devoted member of the Glorious Church of God. She was full of holiness and had a love for God, and was a faithful prayer warrior for her family.
Survivors include her sister, Dolly Combs; her children, Roxanne (Dan) White, Stephen Means, Phillip (Lori) Means, Andrew (Cheryl) Means and Elisabeth (Jerry) Summers; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Shelby Street Pentecostal Lighthouse, 8620 South Shelby Street, Indianapolis, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The and Shelby Street Pentecostal Lighthouse.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020