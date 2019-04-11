|
Thelma P. Wilson
Carmel - Thelma P. Wilson, 97, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born July 27, 1921, in Martinsville, the daughter of the late Chester and Martha J. Platt. She married Donald Eugene Wilson, who preceded her in passing.
Thelma cleaned houses for Wright Bachman Homes and worked in the laundry department for Carmel Care. She was a member of Carmel Friends Church, and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children, Janet K. Notch, Judy M. Moore, James O. Wilson, and Joe (Sandy) Wilson; nine grandchildren, Staci Babbitt, Kim Plumer, Patty LeRoux, Tammy Bonkowski, Summer Kendall, Melissa Meredith, Jared Wilson, Mandy Evans, and Mark Wilson; 23 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be at 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Carmel Friends Church, 651 West Main Street. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church or to the . Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019