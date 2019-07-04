|
Theodore "Ted" Charles Vest
Greenwood - Theodore "Ted" Charles Vest, 87, of Greenwood, passed away June 27, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Karen Vest, Kathy (Gary) Morgan; son Matt (Susan) Vest; daughter-in-law Kathy (Mark deceased) Vest; grandchildren Matt (Claire) Vest, Brad (Megan) Vest, Hillary (Henry) Pollock, Mihaela Morgan, Connor Vest; and great grandchildren Taylor, Creighton, Valerie, Matthew Jr, Esther, and Julia Vest; brother Fred (JoAnn) Vest and sister Barbara Leser. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Vest and son Mark Vest.
Ted was a family man and thoroughly enjoyed life as a grandparent and great grandparent. The joy of spending time with his grandchildren/great grandchildren was evident with the bright smile that lit his face in their presence.
Ted's career was in the banking industry, retiring from Indiana National Bank in 1992. He volunteered his time and talents in many capacities. A graduate of Arsenal Tech High School, class of 1950, Ted spent many years volunteering in the alumni association. As a resident of Greenwood Village South, he volunteered in the Splinter Shop, the Flea Market and other committees serving the residents of GVS. Ted was a member of St Johns United Church of Christ, serving on mission teams and many programs in the local church.
Memorial service will be held at St Johns UCC, 7031 S East Street, Indianapolis, at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, with visitation beginning at 11:00am. A meal at the church will follow the service and an interment ceremony with military rites will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial offerings are suggested to at or to St Johns UCC.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019