Theodore (Ted) J. Blattler of Noblesville, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Ind., at age 90 with many of his family at his side. He was born on June 4, 1929 to the late Theodore and Ethel (Keechler) Blattler in San Diego, California.
Ted attended San Diego High School where he competed on the football and baseball teams before serving his country in the National Guard. For over 30 years, he worked as a bread company executive at Fornaca Family/Holsum Bakery in San Diego. He also coached youth baseball in Little, Pony and Colt Leagues. After living in San Diego County through the 1990s, he moved to Durango, Colo., and then Noblesville, Ind. He and his second wife, Rusti, ran antique shops in Colorado and Indiana in 2000s and 2010s.
A big sports fan, Ted loved following the Colts and Yankees games as well as motorsports races. He enjoyed playing dominos and watching western movies.
A loving husband and father, Ted is survived by his wife, Rusti; sister, Evelyn (Ammann); sons, Thomas (Jennifer) and Timothy (Maggie) Blattler and daughter, Barbara (Michael) Howley; stepson, Paul (Lisa) Pacior; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosanna (Tanna), and brother, Albert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to White River Christian Church Food Pantry, 1685 N 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020