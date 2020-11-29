1/1
Theodore John Kula Ph.D. Jr.
Theodore John Kula, Jr., PhD

Theodore John Kula, Jr., PhD, Indianapolis, IN January 18, 1941-November 24, 2020

Beloved husband of Dr. Katherine Kula; loving and devoted father of Stacy Kula and Dr. Tadziu Kula (Maren); and cherished Dziadziu to Ellis. He is predeceased by his loving parents Tadeusz Kula and Stanislawa (Kaczmarczyk) Kula and dear sisters Agnes Mercik and Jean Litzenberger.

Ted graduated from the University of Dayton with a BS and MS in Biology and the University of Kentucky with a PhD in Microbiology. Among other schools, he taught at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Medical School.

Ted conducted early cutting edge research in protein separation and bioenergetics. He also developed educational computer programs. He received profound satisfaction from his research and received numerous awards.

However, it was his family that fulfilled him. He loved and adored his wife of 51 years. He was a loving father, dedicating time to teach his children life lessons, love of nature and the blessings of life. He always emphasized to give more than take.

His passions included hunting, fishing, sports, gardening, music, and Polish culture. He was a self-taught, wonderful, compassionate man, who will be missed beyond words.

There will be no services at this time. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Indiana University Orthodontic Department Renovations Fund in the name of Theodore J. Kula, Jr.

I-U School of Dentistry

C/O Dr. Kelton Stewart

1121 W. Michigan St.

Indianapolis, IN. 46202

www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
