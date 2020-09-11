1/
Theodore "Ted" Mandabach
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore "Ted" Mandabach

Indianapolis - Theodore "Ted" Robert Mandabach, 75, of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1944 in Beech Grove to the late Robert C. and Mabel Catherine (Eckstein) Mandabach.

Ted attended St. James Grade School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1962. He retired from Chrysler Corporation and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #3660 - Msgr. James M. Downey Council for over 50 years. He loved to ride his Harley and he and Sue traveled the country on his bike; their last trip being a bike tour through Canada.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Sue (Hayse) Mandabach; daughter, Dawn Freeman; siblings, Patty Northcutt (Gene) and John Mandabach (Patty, dec.); his Harless and Hannon families; grandchildren, Jessica Reeves (Andy), Alex Mandabach (Abi), Alexis Freeman, Melody Freeman; great-grandchildren, Radley Reeves, Roxanne Reeves and Mason Mandabach; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jim Mandabach; parents; siblings, Mary Mandabach and Dorothy Hight.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, September 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Robert Robeson presiding. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Holy Name Legacy Fund, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove, IN 46107. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
Growing up with Ted, Johnny, and all the Mandabach's was God's blessing to us all. So many great memories and family gatherings. Ted, especially, had a special place in my heart. He was a kind soul with hugs for everybody. I remember how he always spent quality time with the kids and laughter followed him everywhere. He brought out the best in everyone. He is with the angels now and spreading the hugs and smiles. We will miss him alot but always in our hearts. Nancy Hubbs and Heather
NANCY Hubbs
Family
September 11, 2020
Ted you will be missed by so many. Such a sweet soul and all around nice guy. Heaven got an angel that's for sure.
Melissa Patel
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved