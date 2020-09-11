Growing up with Ted, Johnny, and all the Mandabach's was God's blessing to us all. So many great memories and family gatherings. Ted, especially, had a special place in my heart. He was a kind soul with hugs for everybody. I remember how he always spent quality time with the kids and laughter followed him everywhere. He brought out the best in everyone. He is with the angels now and spreading the hugs and smiles. We will miss him alot but always in our hearts. Nancy Hubbs and Heather



