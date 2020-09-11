Theodore "Ted" Mandabach
Indianapolis - Theodore "Ted" Robert Mandabach, 75, of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1944 in Beech Grove to the late Robert C. and Mabel Catherine (Eckstein) Mandabach.
Ted attended St. James Grade School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1962. He retired from Chrysler Corporation and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #3660 - Msgr. James M. Downey Council for over 50 years. He loved to ride his Harley and he and Sue traveled the country on his bike; their last trip being a bike tour through Canada.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Sue (Hayse) Mandabach; daughter, Dawn Freeman; siblings, Patty Northcutt (Gene) and John Mandabach (Patty, dec.); his Harless and Hannon families; grandchildren, Jessica Reeves (Andy), Alex Mandabach (Abi), Alexis Freeman, Melody Freeman; great-grandchildren, Radley Reeves, Roxanne Reeves and Mason Mandabach; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jim Mandabach; parents; siblings, Mary Mandabach and Dorothy Hight.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, September 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Robert Robeson presiding. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Holy Name Legacy Fund, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove, IN 46107.