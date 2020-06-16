Theodore R. "Ted" Call Ii
Theodore "Ted" R. Call II

of Noblesville died June 15, 2020. Visitation: 4-7 pm June 19, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, Noblesville. Burial: Crownland Cemetery. Condolences: www.

randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
(317) 773-2584
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
