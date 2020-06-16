Theodore "Ted" R. Call II
of Noblesville died June 15, 2020. Visitation: 4-7 pm June 19, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, Noblesville. Burial: Crownland Cemetery. Condolences: www.
randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.