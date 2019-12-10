|
|
Theodore Ross "Ted" Willits
Greenfield - Theodore Ross "Ted" Willits, 97, Greenfield, Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born December 12, 1921 to Donald Pray and Hilda Ballard (Ross) Willits in Hancock County, Indiana.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday, December 13, with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Glen Cove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ted's name to Charlottesville United Methodist Church, PO Box 192, Knightstown, IN 46148.
View the full obituary at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019