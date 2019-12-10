Services
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
(765) 345-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Willits
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Ross "Ted" Willits

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Ross "Ted" Willits Obituary
Theodore Ross "Ted" Willits

Greenfield - Theodore Ross "Ted" Willits, 97, Greenfield, Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born December 12, 1921 to Donald Pray and Hilda Ballard (Ross) Willits in Hancock County, Indiana.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 12 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday, December 13, with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Glen Cove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ted's name to Charlottesville United Methodist Church, PO Box 192, Knightstown, IN 46148.

View the full obituary at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -