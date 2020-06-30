Theodore (Ted) Wells, Jr.



Indianapolis - Theodore (Ted) Wells Jr., 92, Lt. Colonel USAF retired - Memorial Service Friday July 10th, 11:00am at the Indiana War Memorial auditorium.



Ted passed away at home with family and his cat at his side on January 4th.



He was born in Indianapolis to Theodore Wells Sr. and Flora Carrington Wells in 1927. Ted graduated from Arsenal Technical H.S. where he was the marching band drum major, on the ROTC championship rifle team and president/vice president/founder of several clubs.



Ted earned a B.S. in Business at Indiana University in just three years, and graduated from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and the USAF Air War College.



Ted married Dorothy Alice Schoener of Indianapolis in 1946, and they were married 63 years before Dot's passing in 2009.



As soon as he turned 18 Ted joined the U.S. Navy in WWII. He served in the Navy from 1945 to 1946, then the Army National Guard and transitioned to the newly created Air Force in time to be in the first USAF officer cadet class. Ted was at Thule Air Force base in Greenland to help set up and implement the top secret "Project Blue Jay" which was part of the country's Distant Early Warning System (DEWS). He was on active duty during the Korean War and was in active reserves during the Vietnam War. In total, after his first 4 years in ROTC Ted had another 42 years of active and reserve duty.



He was one of only a handful of people in the country who have served in three branches of the Armed Forces. Ted retired as a Lt. Colonel. In retirement, Ted represented several military organizations in an effort to establish TriCare For Life and preserve and expand benefits to veterans at a time when the Pentagon planned to reduce benefits. He flew to Washington several times, meeting with Congressmen and Senators, testifying before Pentagon sub-committees for several years. Senator Richard Lugar sent Ted a letter of thanks for contributing to the success of that endeavor.



Even though after active duty he went into business he was always a military man at heart. He was involved with early plastics manufacturing and was a systems engineer for the Univac early computers and then his own title business. He taught at Purdue University and Roosevelt University of Chicago. Ted's retirement volunteer work encompassed too many organizations to list.



Ted was a spiritual man and described himself as a cross between a Christian, Buddhist and Rosicrucian. He loved dogs and rescued several.



Ted is survived by his children: Judy, Dave, Larry, Margo and Diana Wells, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, plus sisters Shirley Ruge, Carol Sweeney and Marilyn Breedlove.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store