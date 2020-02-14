|
|
Theodore Wells Skinner
Born May 18, 1941-Deceased February 11, 2020
After serving his country as a naval aviator, flying A4's off of the USS Saratoga,
Ted pursued a career in law. He was known to be a connoisseur of fine Scotch, a seeker of deep blue seas, maker of many friends and a spinner of yarns. He died in his family home, surrounded by loved ones. His intellect, wit and warmth will be missed. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Joseph Skinner, his brother William Skinner, and his daughter Jennifer Skinner- Stoltz. He is survived by his wife Varlie Montblanc Skinner, their children, Stephanie, Abigale, Mathew, Andrew, Rebecca and Kathryn, and their families.
Anyone who would like to raise a glass in his honor is welcome to join us Sunday, February 23, 2-5 PM at Mama Carolla's, 1031 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity that Ted was a passionate supporter of https://tunnel2towers.org/gold-star/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020