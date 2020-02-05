|
|
Theresa Bricker
Indianapolis - Terry B. Bricker, 83, died February 4, 2020. Theresa was born in Indianapolis on June 23, 1936 to Dr. Jacob K. and Henrietta Berman. After graduating from Broad Ripple High School, she attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and earned a degree in Animal Husbandry. After graduation, she returned to Indianapolis where she worked in television and reported on Indiana agriculture. Later, she moved to Chicago and worked at the Chicago Stock Yards in public relations. Theresa lived in Wheaton, Illinois from 1962-1986; during that time, she hosted a nationally syndicated radio show and owned and operated a women's clothing store, Clarice A. Bricker, with her husband, the late Joseph A. Bricker. Terry moved back to Indianapolis in 1986, where she started a mobile health screening business, HealthTest, sold ad specialties, worked at the Jewish Community Center and ended her career as a bank teller. Theresa was active in the Jewish Community at Etz Chaim Synagogue in Lombard, Illinois, and at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation in Indianapolis; she volunteered for many years helping resettle Russian Jewish Immigrants. Theresa was a member of the Indianapolis Hiking Club, loved to take care of her many pets, was an avid gardener, needle pointer, environmentalist and runner. Theresa's greatest passion in life was delighting her family with her optimism, compassion, kindness, humor and storytelling.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Jacob K. and Henrietta Berman, her brother, Dr. Edward Berman, her sister, Alice Roth and brother in law, Dr. Bertram Roth. She is survived by her children, Leah Bricker, Sarah Putrim (Thomas) and Joseph Bricker (Gretchen); by her grandchildren: Kemper, Clarice and Mimi Bricker, and Sophie, Olivia and Joseph Putrim; by her sister in law, Mrs. Ruth Berman and by her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or to the Indianapolis Chapter of Hadassah.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020