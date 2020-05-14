Theresa Jacobs
Greencastle IN - Theresa Marie Jacobs, loving wife and mother of three, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Greencastle, Indiana. Theresa was born in Indianapolis on June 24, 1945. After attending Catholic high school in Indianapolis, she married James A. Jacobs in 1963 and became a home-maker while occasionally taking on part-time jobs that tapped her creativity. Those included working as a reporter for the newspaper in West Terre Haute, in the control room of a TV station switching between programming and commercials. She also carved wax to make dentures and sold and wrote advertising for a radio station. Theresa was an intelligent and independent spirit whose opinion pieces on the value of life and American-made products were published in the Indianapolis Star. She loved to carve wood sculptures and paint on canvas. In the early 2000's, she and her husband made several trips to Europe, though Theresa preferred to be home, close to her grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassie, and her husband, Jim. She is survived by her daughter, Bridgette (Kevin) Ehly, her son, James (Donna) Jacobs, two grandsons, Andy and Gavin and three granddaughters, Martie, Allison and Katherine. Arrangements are being made through Conkle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.