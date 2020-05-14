Theresa Jacobs
1945 - 2020
Theresa Jacobs

Greencastle IN - Theresa Marie Jacobs, loving wife and mother of three, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Greencastle, Indiana. Theresa was born in Indianapolis on June 24, 1945. After attending Catholic high school in Indianapolis, she married James A. Jacobs in 1963 and became a home-maker while occasionally taking on part-time jobs that tapped her creativity. Those included working as a reporter for the newspaper in West Terre Haute, in the control room of a TV station switching between programming and commercials. She also carved wax to make dentures and sold and wrote advertising for a radio station. Theresa was an intelligent and independent spirit whose opinion pieces on the value of life and American-made products were published in the Indianapolis Star. She loved to carve wood sculptures and paint on canvas. In the early 2000's, she and her husband made several trips to Europe, though Theresa preferred to be home, close to her grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassie, and her husband, Jim. She is survived by her daughter, Bridgette (Kevin) Ehly, her son, James (Donna) Jacobs, two grandsons, Andy and Gavin and three granddaughters, Martie, Allison and Katherine. Arrangements are being made through Conkle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 10, 2020
Aunt Theresa was so full of life! She has been the sweetest person I have ever gotten to know in my life. I'm so thankful these past few years we have gotten to spend time together, talk and text on the phone. When I had gone through some rough times, she would call to check on me. She always had suggestions with health. She loved to help when it had anything to do with health and she was so full of love and concern! I'm so very thankful that she got to know Madelynn, my daughter. Maddi sure did love her too. Heaven has gained an angel for sure and she will dearly be missed! Aunt Theresa you get to be an angel with all the other angels in our family that have gone; Uncle Jim, Cassie (sister), Grandma (Mary) Sanders and Grandpa (Alphones) Sanders (I miss all of them dearly). They are all there with open arms. I love you and will miss our talks! See you again someday.... Love Tonia, Madelynn, Dylan Wechsler and Fiancee' Benjamin Gold
Tonia Land (Wechsler)
Family
May 9, 2020
I will miss visiting you, Theresa. I know you were in pain and ready to leave this life but toughed it out until the end. May you Rest In Peace!
Donna Mahler
Friend
May 9, 2020
Rip aunt Theresa, i know you fought for a long time i will miss you and even though i didnt get to see you much you are forever loved.
Donald Wechsler
Family
May 9, 2020
Theresa was a wonderful sister. She had helped me so many times in so many ways. We could always talk about anything. I'm so glad my daughter and granddaughter got to see her before this happened. They went with me to see her and we had a wonderful visit. I called often but she wasn't always able to talk. She texted me quite often to let me know how things were going. I miss her terribly. She was a wonderful person. I will always think about her and remember all the great times we had. I Love you my Sister Theresa.
Linda Peterson
Sister
