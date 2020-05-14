Aunt Theresa was so full of life! She has been the sweetest person I have ever gotten to know in my life. I'm so thankful these past few years we have gotten to spend time together, talk and text on the phone. When I had gone through some rough times, she would call to check on me. She always had suggestions with health. She loved to help when it had anything to do with health and she was so full of love and concern! I'm so very thankful that she got to know Madelynn, my daughter. Maddi sure did love her too. Heaven has gained an angel for sure and she will dearly be missed! Aunt Theresa you get to be an angel with all the other angels in our family that have gone; Uncle Jim, Cassie (sister), Grandma (Mary) Sanders and Grandpa (Alphones) Sanders (I miss all of them dearly). They are all there with open arms. I love you and will miss our talks! See you again someday.... Love Tonia, Madelynn, Dylan Wechsler and Fiancee' Benjamin Gold

Tonia Land (Wechsler)

Family