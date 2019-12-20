|
|
Theresa M. (Murphy) Abel, 83, passed away December 18, 2019. Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, Godmother, and friend who never knew a stranger and was an adopted mother to many. Theresa graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1955 and St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1966. Theresa, a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, was a registered nurse. Theresa was preceded in death by her brother and sister in law Michael F. and Sue Murphy. Theresa is survived by her husband Ronald G. Abel who she married September 02, 1967, and her brothers John J. Murphy and Thomas P. (Ellen) Murphy. She is also survived by their children Kathryn A. (Jeff) Curtis, James M. Abel, and Kristine M. (Ben) Gorman and her grandchildren Kara (fiancée Nick Runiyon) Curtis, Olivia Curtis, Natalie Curtis, Samantha Curtis, Joseph (fiancée Haylie McLinn) Gorman, Julianna Gorman, and her great grandson Jay Curtis.
Calling will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 2 to 7 pm with a Nursing Honor Guard Service at 6 pm followed by a Rosary Service at 6:30 pm. Additional calling will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church from 9 am to 10 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 am with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019