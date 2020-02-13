|
Theresa Marie Meyer
Indianapolis - Theresa Marie Meyer, 93, lifelong resident of Indianapolis, passed away on February 13, 2020 at St. Paul Hermitage in Beech Grove. Theresa was born on May 24, 1926 in Indianapolis to the late Leo P. and Marie A. (Pohl) McConahay. On April 22,1950 Theresa wed Henry James "Bud" Meyer in St. Philip Neri Catholic Church; Bud preceded Theresa in death on August 11, 2015.
In 1944, Theresa graduated from Arsenal Technical High School. Following her graduation, Theresa attended Marian College in Indianapolis.
A longtime member of St. Roch Catholic Church, Theresa was a devout Catholic. At St. Roch, Theresa was active in the Altar Society, Women's Club, participated in masses as a lector, and prepared funeral meals. Later in life, Theresa enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul Hermitage Daisies and worked at Lazarus for nearly ten years as a sales associate. Theresa loved to sew, specifically needlepoint and cross stitching, making arts and crafts, playing euchre and bridge, and spending time with her family. Theresa and Bud spent many years being involved in a married couples club. A caring person, Theresa was always taking care of her beloved family; especially their weekly Sunday family gatherings.
Along with her parents and spouse, Theresa was preceded in death by a grandchild, Brent Baumann and her siblings, Richard and Robert McConahay and Charlotte Scheibelhut.
Survivors include her children, Martin P. (Sally), Gerry A. (Debbie), Sherry M., and Nancy A. Meyer, Lynn S. (Gary) Baumann, and Mary Beth (Michael) Servie; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis, where morning prayers will be said on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. prior to the celebration of Mass. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 South Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis. Following the celebration of Mass, Theresa will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis. The family has requested memorial donations be made to St. Paul Hermitage, 501 North 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN. 46107; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home on Sunday. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com if you wish to leave an online condolence for the Meyer family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020