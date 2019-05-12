|
|
Theresa Riley
Indianapolis - Age 94, passed away on May 7, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1924 in Clinton, IN to the late Louis and Theresa (Long) Gianatti. She married her husband, Herb Riley in 1946. They were married for 49 wonderful years, when he passed away in 1995. Theresa was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Theresa traveled all around the US and Europe with Herb for 21 years, as he was in the Army for 24 years, during WWII. When he retired, they moved to Indianapolis, where he worked at Ft. Harrison for 15 years, retiring in 1985.
Theresa was from a family of 10 children, and all have passed on before her. Theresa is survived by her nieces, Shirley Pearman of Hillsdale, IN and Michaelene Gasgard of Florence, KY; along with many other family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, with a visitation starting at 10am until the start of mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Vincent de Paul or St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019