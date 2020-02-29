Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
92, Brownsburg, passed away Feb. 28, 2020. She had been a computer supervisor at Mid-Con Corporation for 25 years, retiring in 1983, and was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund Wagner. Survivors include sons Stephen (Carol) Wagner, Randall (Debra) Wagner and Richard (Cheryl) Wagner; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Tuesday March 3 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Funeral mass will be 10:30am Wed. March 4 at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Malachy Cemetery, Brownsburg. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
