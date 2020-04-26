|
Therese Agnes Ritter Starks
Therese Agnes Ritter Starks, a vibrant and faithful member of the southside Catholic community for nearly 93 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23rd at Franciscan Health (St. Francis). Therese was the mother of 11 children who grew up within Holy Name, St Christopher, Sacred Heart, and St Jude parishes.
Many loving arms have welcomed her into heaven as she is preceded in death by her husband Jack Starks, her children Kathleen and Christopher, her parents Henry and Clara (Mayer) Ritter, and her siblings Joe, Romilda, and Helen.
Therese, with the help of her husband, Jack, instilled in all of their children and grandchildren the importance of family and hard work. Whether teaching them how to care for a child, tend a garden, cook a meal, play cards, or be a peacemaker, Therese dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for those around her. Therese sustained her family and her faith through strength, commitment, and a loving heart that always had room for more. Each of her siblings, children and their spouses, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, and multitude of nieces, nephews, and children's friends were made to feel special by her attention and care. Friends were also an important part of Therese's life, whether they were newly met or carried forward from her childhood years.
Her laughter and adventurous spirit will be missed by many.
Even in death Therese continues to help others, as she requested that her earthly body be donated to the IU Medical School.
She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Neuman and Mary Weingardt; her children, Steven (Rosina Laker), Nancy Stumpp, Beth (Don) Ferguson, Bob (Jay Cassady), Tom, Jackie (Bob) Heinzelman, Clara (Dan) Nehmer, Barbara (Mark) Gilkes, and Andy (Carol Wyckoff); 27 grandchildren and 43 great and great,great grandchildren.
In light of the current global health crisis, an in-person memorial is not possible at this time. The family asks that you remember Therese in your prayers and privately offer Masses in her honor until such time as there can be an in-person celebration of the tremendous presence that was Therese Starks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice House or to Sacred Heart Parish.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020