Thersea A. "Teri" Layton
Thersea "Teri" A. Layton

Indianapolis - Thersea ("Teri") A. Layton passed away on September 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 26, 1948, in Indianapolis to Norman R. and Margaret Ford. Teri was a graduate of Southport High School and attended Indiana Business School. She was employed at Eli Lilly and Company for almost 40 years. She loved golfing with her friends and being with her beloved dogs Boomer and Skyler. Her parents predeceased her, but she is survived by her siblings, Larry Ford, Debbie Workman, and Carol Murphy, and cherished nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Teri was a loving daughter, and a beloved sister and aunt/great aunt. Her presence in each of our lives was . . . indelible. One word that easily comes to mind to describe her is "generous." Although there will be no service due to Covid, we would like to honor and celebrate her life by hosting an outdoor gathering for friends, family and neighbors (with social distancing) at her house on Sunday, September 27 from 2:00-4:00pm. If inclined, in lieu of flowers, please honor her through donations to a local women's shelter, food bank or an animal rescue of your choice. Passing it forward is her legacy. May she find peace and know our love for her.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
