Thomas Anthony Reisinger
Thomas Anthony Reisinger, 70 of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1950 in Dayton, OH to the late Paul and Mary Lou Reisinger.
Tom loved to spend time with his family. Whether it was sitting in front of the fire watching tv with Margo, or sitting on the sidelines watching his grandchildren, he always had a smile on his face. When he wasn't with his family, Tom had several business ventures to keep him busy, including owning several Indianapolis Sports Clips, and a third party logistics company, the Hub Group Indianapolis. Even after retirement in 2017, Tom couldn't stay away from working with people. He began working at Tom Wood Lexus as a salesman up until March.
Tom loved entertaining, everything Notre Dame, and golfing. He passed his love of golf onto his son, John, spending countless hours helping him to perfect his swing. He and John loved to travel together. While John was in college they travelled all over Europe, including Italy, and Germany. He was always living in the present, not worrying about the past. His warm smile and kind heart will be missed by all.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of over 48 years, Margaret Butler Reisinger; son, John (Shea) Reisinger; grandchildren, Allison, Lucas, and Alexander Reisinger; siblings, Mike (Jane) Reisinger, Terri (Michael) Fusco, Patti (Chris) Hale, Mary Lee (Patrick) Dunphy, Tim (Jeanie) Reisinger, and Suzie (Phil) Goedde; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
