Thomas Arthur Sherrier
Carmel - Thomas Arthur Sherrier, 91, of Carmel, Indiana passed away July 22nd 2019. He was born December 20th, 1927, in Elizabeth, NJ, the son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Walsh) Sherrier. He married Helen Rose Meads May 16th 1959, and they were married for 59 years.
Tom graduated from Irvington High School, Irvington, NY, in 1945 and entered the Naval Aviation Cadet Program at Yale University. With the end of World War II, Tom left the Navy and earned a degree in Civil Engineering from New York University in 1952. During the Korean War, Tom joined the USAF as an officer, working as a civil engineer. He left USAF active service after the Korean War, but remained on as a reservist until 1962.
Tom worked for General Foods as a civil engineer, overseeing the construction of major production plants. Tom transferred to the Burger Chef (now Hardee's) section of the company in 1972, allowing him to settle his family into the house in Carmel, IN, where he and Helen remained until their passing.
In 1954 Tom learned to fly under the GI Bill, and flew recreationally thereafter. Upon his retirement, he began a second career in aviation, working as a flight instructor, while also serving as a glider flight instructor and tow pilot for the Central Indiana Soaring Society. Tom owned two aircraft, a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub and then a 1947 Cessna 140.
A Boy Scout in his youth, Tom served as assistant scout master of his son's troop. During his retirement, Tom played softball and tennis. He also drove for Primelife Enrichment, Inc., for many years, providing transportation for the elderly, and along with his wife Helen, volunteered for Meals on Wheels. The couple enjoyed nature walks and visiting parks throughout the state. Tom and Helen were devout Catholics and members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carmel.
Tom is survived by a brother, James Sherrier; four children, Mark Andrew (Marcelle Truss) Sherrier, Stephen Anthony Sherrier, Susan Marie Pittman, and David Matthew (Jodie) Sherrier; and 10 grandchildren, Lindsay Erin Sherrier, Matthew David Sherrier, Amy Leigh Sherrier, Elizabeth April Sherrier, Kurt Thomas Pittman, Joseph Miles Pittman, Ryan Mathew Sherrier, Cody James Sherrier, Holden Thomas Sherrier, and Callie Joelle Sherrier. Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Helen Meads Sherrier (December 6th, 2018).
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Catholic Charities at https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019