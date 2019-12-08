|
|
Thomas Bailey
Avon - Thomas Bennett Bailey "Tom" died peacefully at his home December 7, 2019. Tom is survived by his wife Joyce and his favorite daughter Janet Marie Bailey of Marathon, Florida and favorite son Jeffrey Bennett Bailey of Florence, Kentucky. He is also survived by his brothers Leslie Ray Bailey of Cookeville, Tennessee, Joe Donald Bailey of Celina, Tennessee and his favorite sister Mary Frances Bailey Tayse of Carlisle, Ohio.
Tom was born March 27, 1934 at home in Celina, Tennessee. He was the oldest son of Willie Fred and Sarah Evelyn Bailey, who preceded him in death. Tom had a million friends and loved every one of them. He liked to have breakfast with different ones every day and called as many friends and relatives as he could 7 days a week.
Please don't send flowers, but take that money and take yourself out to a nice dinner or buy someone else a dinner. That is really what he would have wanted. You all were very special to him and please know you had a friend in him if you ever needed one.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the Conkle Funeral Home, Avon chapel. Additional visitation hours will be held on Friday, December 13 at the Uptown- Hay Funeral Home, 307 West Lake Ave., Celina, TN 38551. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14 in Tennessee. Please call 931-243-3688 or 931-243-3164 as time for services have not been finalized. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019