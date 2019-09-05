Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Thomas Brown Sr.


1927 - 2019
Thomas Brown Sr. Obituary
Thomas Brown Sr.

Plainfield - Thomas Brown Sr., 91 of Plainfield, passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1927 in Albany, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Alta Lee Brown. He was the widow of Barbara J. Brown. He was an Army veteran of WWII. Thomas was an engineer/ tool designer for Schwitzer with later became Borg Warner for 27 years retiring in 1979. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Avon. Calling hours will on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be on Monday September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Marc Monte officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis. Survivors include his children: David Brown, Shirley (Richard) Larkin, Thomas Brown Jr. (Cindy) and Sandy (Brian) Jett. 11 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings. Please make memorial contributions to Sycamore Services 1001 Sycamore Lane Danville, Indiana 46122 Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolenc
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
