Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Gill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Gill Obituary
Thomas C. Gill

Brownsburg - 90, passed away on January 22, 2020. Tom was a decorated Air Force Pilot having completed 100 combat missions during the Korean War conflict, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was born to Clarence and Mary Catherine (Zeiger) Gill on February 20, 1929 in Canton, OH. He graduated from The Ohio State University and moved to Indiana in 1958 to work for Marathon Oil. A 52-year resident of Beech Grove, Tom and his wife relocated to Brownsburg in his retirement years and was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He was a long-time active member of the American Legion and the and was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anne (Toussant) Gill. Survivors include 6 children: Cindy (Ron) Arterburn, Jeff (Debbie) Gill, Tim (Marla) Gill, George Gill, Tom (Angela) Gill, Teri Gill; 9 grandchildren; a brother Joe (Betty) Gill and sister Donna Rose. Visitation will be 3-7 pm on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 W. 38th St., Indpls. A funeral Mass will be held on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Christopher, 5301 W. 16th St., Speedway, IN 46224. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Charitable contributions can be made to the Hendricks County Honor Guard, PO Box 112, Pittsboro, IN 46167.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -