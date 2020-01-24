|
Thomas C. Gill
Brownsburg - 90, passed away on January 22, 2020. Tom was a decorated Air Force Pilot having completed 100 combat missions during the Korean War conflict, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was born to Clarence and Mary Catherine (Zeiger) Gill on February 20, 1929 in Canton, OH. He graduated from The Ohio State University and moved to Indiana in 1958 to work for Marathon Oil. A 52-year resident of Beech Grove, Tom and his wife relocated to Brownsburg in his retirement years and was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He was a long-time active member of the American Legion and the and was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anne (Toussant) Gill. Survivors include 6 children: Cindy (Ron) Arterburn, Jeff (Debbie) Gill, Tim (Marla) Gill, George Gill, Tom (Angela) Gill, Teri Gill; 9 grandchildren; a brother Joe (Betty) Gill and sister Donna Rose. Visitation will be 3-7 pm on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 W. 38th St., Indpls. A funeral Mass will be held on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Christopher, 5301 W. 16th St., Speedway, IN 46224. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Charitable contributions can be made to the Hendricks County Honor Guard, PO Box 112, Pittsboro, IN 46167.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020