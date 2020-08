Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas C. May



April 30, 1954- April 14, 2020



We have decided to gather with mandatory masks as well as social distancing to Celebrate Tom's life.



Simplicity Funeral Care 125 Sycamoree Street, Zionsville, In 46077, Saturday, August 22, 2020. Calling 2-5, Service at 5pm.



There is a zoom link available if you cannot attend in person.



Please contact a family member for that information









