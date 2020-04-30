|
Thomas Corcoran Endsley
Thomas Corcoran Endsley, 90, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Thomas C. Endsley, Attorney at Law, was born January 6, 1930 in Indianapolis, Ind., son of Rosemary Corcoran Endsley and Robert Bruce Endsley. Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean war as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He received his J.D. in Law in 1968 from the University of Louisville. He served as Indiana's Deputy Attorney General from 1968-1970, Marion County Deputy Prosecutor from 1970-1971, Chief Enforcement Officer for the Secretary of State's Office, Securities Division from 1971-1974, and Commissioner of the Marion County Probate Court from 1975-1983. He also worked in private practice for 25 years with the law firm Timmons, Endsley, Chavis, and Lewis.
Tom was an avid reader, passionate about history, a life-long bicyclist, a self-professed dendrophile, and an active member of the Democratic Party. He also enjoyed traveling the country, especially when it included visiting Civil War sites and memorials. His proudest accomplishments, though, were his strong, educated daughters and his long and loving marriage to Barbara Jean.
Tom is survived by his three daughters, Kiann (Steve) Payne, Kara (John) Schalk, and Kezia Endsley (Erik Dafforn); eleven grandchildren, Shanna (Michael) Mattax, Amy (Travis) Fink, Lauren (David) Wrighton, Tommy (Katie) Payne, Warren Schalk, Nina (Matt) English, Jordan Schalk, Riley Schalk, Piper Dafforn, Christopher Dafforn, and Ryan Dafforn; as well as seven great-grandchildren!
Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Barbara J. Endsley; his step-daughter, Karla Hopton; his two brothers, J. Patrick and Robert B. Endsley; and his sister, Mary Ellen Kelly.
A "drive-through" visitation will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 South State Road 135, Greenwood, from 11-12 on Friday, May 1st. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit Forest Lawn Memory Gardens online at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Central Indiana Bicycle Association (CIBA) Foundation, CIBA Foundation, Inc., 711 Kessler Blvd., West Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46228; online at www.cibafoundation.org/donate.
