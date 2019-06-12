|
Thomas Cox
Bloomington - Thomas Wayne Cox, 69, passed away at his home with his wife by his side on June 9, 2019. He died due to stage 4 lung cancer which was diagnosed in March of this year. He was born September 8, 1949 in Anderson, IN. to Alden Lamar and Hulda Laura (Spegal) Cox, both deceased. He was also pre-deceased by his son, Paul Cox, 34, in 2006.
Tom grew up in Lapel, IN where he graduated from Lapel High School in 1967. The memories of his childhood in Lapel brought him joy his entire life; and included friendships formed then which endured until the time of his death. He chose to follow his passion, not college, and began what would be a career which brought him honor and distinction.
Tom has been an Advocate for the treatment of persons and families suffering with Substance Use Disorders since the 70's. He helped to professionalize those who treated these disorders by helping to develop the first Certification of Drug Addictions Counselors in the State of Indiana in 1977 for ICAADA. He was a leader in the eventual passage of Licensure in Indiana, one of the first in the country. He was also an advocate for youth and involved with developing one of the first transitional living facilities for adolescents in Indiana. He was also a Founding Member of the Indiana Addictions Issues Coalition, an organization to advocate for treatment, breaking the stigma for those suffering with Substance Use Disorders, and giving a hopeful voice for Recovery. He has been the recipient of numerous awards including the "Individual Healthcare Professionals" Award given by Mental Health America in Indiana for persons who have contributed to the care of others. He has also been a long term Member of the Board of MHAI. Tom has been a face for the field of treatment for Substance Use Disorders for nearly half a century. His service on Advisory Boards and sub-committees for the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions is extensive. Tom served as Executive Director for Amethyst House in Bloomington from 2000 to 2010 and championed their work before and after his employment. In "retirement", Tom worked as a Clinical Consultant at the SASSI Institute, Springville, IN; and as a consultant with Scott County Indiana during the unprecedented HIV epidemic which devastated their community in March of 2015. Tom faithfully attended the weekly meetings of the local health coalition "Get Healthy Scott County" offering his services and remained with them until the time of his illness. He mentored them and taught them how to be a "Recovery Community."
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 29 years, Jude Smith; his sister, Jan Ford (John); his nieces, Holly Manning (Chris), Abby Ford; two great-nieces, Georgia and Emma Manning, all of Lapel, IN; his brother-in-law, Ron Cochran (Julia) of Bend, OR; his daughters-in-his-heart, Elizabeth Barnett, Jill Barnett and his grandson, Christopher Barnett of Bloomington. Tom loved his dogs, Toby and Doc and will be greatly missed by them; however, he will be only moderately missed by Jude's cat, Dudley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home, 4150 E. Third St., Bloomington, Indiana 47401. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019