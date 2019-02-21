Services
Flanner Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
(317) 454-7078
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Thomas David Newman


Fishers, IN - Thomas David Newman of Fishers, Indiana, was welcomed into heaven on February 13th of 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sue Ellen (Walker), and his three daughters, McKenzie (Alexander Busé), Victoria, and Christina, and one grandchild-on-the-way, Simone Estelle Busé. Tom is preceded in death by his father, James William Newman, and his brother Michael. Born to James and Mary Joyce Newman on March 30th, 1956, Tom was one of nine children, and is survived by his mother, and his siblings, Jim, Rocky, Pam Sokol, Susan Perez, Dane, Jack, and JR. His life was lived as an adventure, every hour of everyday. He was passionate about generosity, humility, family, and put his heart into everything he did.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 10:00am-1:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Geist, with a celebration of life to follow at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

In memory of Tom, please consider donating to the International Justice Mission (IJM) at https://www.ijm.org/give

In memory of Tom, please consider donating to the International Justice Mission (IJM) at https://www.ijm.org/give
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Download Now