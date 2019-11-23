|
Thomas Edward Hancock
Tom was born as Thomas E. Stoker on September 14th, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana. His stepdad, Robert E. Hancock, Sr., adopted him at age 17.
Tom attended PS70 and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Instructor in Air Intelligence and then in Data Processing at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a Computer Systems Manager, Programmer and Systems Analyst. Tom's next career path took him to Levi Strauss and later he began carrying U.S Mail in Florida after moving there in 1976. He retired after 20 years.
Tom is survived by his wonderful wife, Winnie; daughters Sherri (Hancock) Dale and Laura (Goers) Krall (Rob); sons John Hancock (Tina), Bill Goers (Betsy) and Jim Goers (Barb) and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Survivors also include his sisters Sharon Thompson (Pat), Jane Nolan and Shirley Cummings. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bob Jr. and Harold.
There will be no services.
There will be a Celebration Of Life at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019