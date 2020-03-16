|
Thomas Edward Rugh
Indianapolis - Thomas Edward Rugh passed from this life to his eternal reward surrounded by family in his home on March 15, 2020. Tom was born in Indianapolis on 11/4/1941 to the family of parents Weldon and Theodora Rugh and sister Debbie, all who pre-deceased him. Tom received his BA from Butler University, his MS from Colgate Rochester Seminary, and PhD from Union Institute.
Tom spent his professional career in a life of service to the community through Mary Riggs Neighborhood Center, March of Dimes and United Way. He served on multiple boards and received a Sagamore of the Wabash from Governors Evan Bayh and Robert Orr. He received Professional of the Year from the National Society of Fundraising Executives.
Tom's life can be summed up in a few words: family, faith, education, music, service and love. He and his beloved wife Marty raised five children: Chuck Rugh (wife Cindy), Mike Rugh, Peter Rugh, Elizabeth Rugh Metheny (husband Mike) and Rod Fasone. Together they have five grandchildren: Eric Cole, Bridie Metheny, Megyn Rugh, Jake Rugh and Matthew Metheny. He spent many years devoted to Christian education as leader of a class on Contemporary Issues and the Bible at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Tom touched many throughout his life and all felt his love as it extended to parents, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
One of Tom's passions was music, both singing in the Indianapolis Symphonic choir and spending over 40 years as church organist in various congregations. Johann Sebastian Bach penned "Soli Deo Gloria" (Glory to God Alone) at the end of many of his organ compositions, and it seems fitting to adopt this phrase as a framework for Tom's life. "Soli Deo Gloria" inspired Tom's organ music and his efforts for researching and facilitating Christian education. It is by God's everlasting grace that Tom served God, and it is to God's glory that he lived.
Anyone wishing to honor Tom can do so through donations to the Rod Fasone Memorial Cancer Fund under the aegis of St. Vincent Foundation. A private graveside service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery on March 19th.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020