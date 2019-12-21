|
Thomas Edward Scott
Indianapolis - Thomas Edward Scott passed away on December 19, 2019 surrounded by family at Greenwood Health Care Center. Tom was born July 10, 1925 to Albert and Pauline (nee Flynn) Scott in Montezuma, Indiana. Tom was the third of four brothers Dave, Louie, and Bob. His parents and brothers preceded him in death.
Tom graduated from Montezuma high school in 1943 and joined the Army, serving in the Air Corps during World War II. Tom attended and graduated from Indiana State in 1949 and then went to work at Indiana Rating Bureau.
Tom was named an assistant manager of the Indiana Rating Bureau in 1960. He was transferred to St. Louis, Missouri in 1965 to become the manager of the Missouri Inspection Bureau. Tom married Beverly Ann Valentine on April 2, 1955. They were married 64 years and she survives. Tom and Beverly had five children: Richard Scott (Beth) of Indianapolis, Mike Scott (Nancy) of Melbourne, FL, Becky Short (Matt) of Springfield, IL, Kent Scott of Indianapolis, and Myra McGinnis of Waterloo, IL; 10 grandchildren: Ryan Scott (Carol McKinney), Neil Scott, Erin Scott (fiancée Ben Bush) and Caleb Scott, all of Indianapolis; Jeff Short of Springfield, IL, Emily Thady (Will) of Manchester, IL, Carissa Brown (John) of Melbourne, FL, Molly McGinnis, Bailey McGinnis, and Maddie McGinnis of Waterloo, IL; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Tom was an avid sports fan, an excellent golfer, collector of classic golf clubs, a baseball coach, and enjoyed attending sporting events of his family members. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. In addition to sports, Tom also enjoyed reading, especially Western novels written by Zane Grey, as well as listening to the radio while tinkering in his workshop.
Tom was faithful to the Christian faith and taught Vacation Bible School and adult Bible study for many years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Greenwood. Visitation will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church followed by internment at Oakland Cemetery in Montezuma, IN. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Sunset Blvd., Greenwood, IN 46142 Please visit www.wilsonstpierre.com to offer condolences.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019