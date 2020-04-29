|
Indianapolis - Thomas Edwin "Tom" James, 77, passed away April 27, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, he completed his education in Terre Haute, IN. Having begun a career at General Motors, he completed a tour of duty in the U. S. Army and earned an Honorable Discharge. He was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln Tech. He returned to Chevrolet Truck & Bus to retire after 37 years. He was a member of U. A. W. #23. There will be a drive-through visitation on Friday, May 1 from 7-9 p.m. Services are private with entombment at the Abbey Mausoleum at Crown Hill. Loved ones left to cherish his memory include a son, Thomas D. James; daughter, Alla T. Hutcherson; three grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings, Deloris Bebley, Greta Harris, Victor (Elnora) James, Darrell James, Brenda Dixon, Michael James, Ruth James, Richard James, Robert James, June "Judy" James, Carolyn Jackson and Diane Beard, and companion, Betty Jones.
