Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edwin "Tom" James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Edwin "Tom" James Obituary
Thomas Edwin "Tom" James

Indianapolis - Thomas Edwin "Tom" James, 77, passed away April 27, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, he completed his education in Terre Haute, IN. Having begun a career at General Motors, he completed a tour of duty in the U. S. Army and earned an Honorable Discharge. He was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln Tech. He returned to Chevrolet Truck & Bus to retire after 37 years. He was a member of U. A. W. #23. There will be a drive-through visitation on Friday, May 1 from 7-9 p.m. Services are private with entombment at the Abbey Mausoleum at Crown Hill. Loved ones left to cherish his memory include a son, Thomas D. James; daughter, Alla T. Hutcherson; three grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings, Deloris Bebley, Greta Harris, Victor (Elnora) James, Darrell James, Brenda Dixon, Michael James, Ruth James, Richard James, Robert James, June "Judy" James, Carolyn Jackson and Diane Beard, and companion, Betty Jones.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -