1/
Thomas Edwin (Tommy) Wheatley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas (Tommy) Edwin Wheatley

Indianapolis - Thomas (Tommy) Edwin Wheatley, 70 of Indianapolis passed away on August 2, 2020 at Community North Hospital due to a battle with cancer. Tom is the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy Wheatley of Irvington and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1967. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack, and leaves behind sisters Sandra Koers, Nancy Mulder, Victoria Wheatley, Susan Wheatley, and brothers Christopher Wheatley, and Wayne Wheatley who loved him. Tom was the life of the party wherever he went and enjoyed riding his bike and betting on horse races at Winner's Circle OTB, where he was loved by many. Tommy will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery where a graveside service will be held, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Salvation Army in Indianapolis in Tommy's name and honor.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved