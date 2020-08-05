Thomas (Tommy) Edwin WheatleyIndianapolis - Thomas (Tommy) Edwin Wheatley, 70 of Indianapolis passed away on August 2, 2020 at Community North Hospital due to a battle with cancer. Tom is the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy Wheatley of Irvington and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1967. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack, and leaves behind sisters Sandra Koers, Nancy Mulder, Victoria Wheatley, Susan Wheatley, and brothers Christopher Wheatley, and Wayne Wheatley who loved him. Tom was the life of the party wherever he went and enjoyed riding his bike and betting on horse races at Winner's Circle OTB, where he was loved by many. Tommy will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery where a graveside service will be held, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Salvation Army in Indianapolis in Tommy's name and honor.