1/1
Thomas F. Canfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas F Canfield

Carmel - Thomas F Canfield, 74, of Carmel passed away September 12, 2020. He was born in Beech Grove on June 19, 1946 to the late Leo and Thelma (Barmes) Canfield, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky; children, Kim (John) Porter, Rick (Christina) Canfield; three stepchildren; nine grandchildren; one great grandson; brother, Leo (Sharon) Canfield; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Canfield.

Visitation is Friday, September 18 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with service to follow immediately after. Please visit https://www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com/ for full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved