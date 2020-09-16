Thomas F Canfield
Carmel - Thomas F Canfield, 74, of Carmel passed away September 12, 2020. He was born in Beech Grove on June 19, 1946 to the late Leo and Thelma (Barmes) Canfield, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky; children, Kim (John) Porter, Rick (Christina) Canfield; three stepchildren; nine grandchildren; one great grandson; brother, Leo (Sharon) Canfield; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Canfield.
Visitation is Friday, September 18 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with service to follow immediately after. Please visit https://www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com/
