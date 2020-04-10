|
Thomas F. Redmond
Indianapolis - Thomas F Redmond of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on April 9, 2020 at age 92. Tom was a veteran, businessman, family man and a tireless supporter of his parish, St Philip Neri, and his alma mater, Cathedral High School.
After volunteering for the Navy at age 17 and serving in both WWII and the Korean conflict, Tom returned to Indianapolis and began a successful career as an independent sales representative in the houseware and home improvement markets. Despite constant travel to visit customers and manufacturers throughout the Midwest, Tom was able to support St Philip as a liturgical minister, coach and most notably as the director of its Sunday Bingo.
The SPN Bingo operated weekly for over 20 years through the seventies and eighties and provided vital resources to a struggling parish that was challenged for donations. In addition, the bingo provided job opportunities for hundreds of young people from St. Philip and surrounding parishes. For many, it was their first paid employment and Tom's high standards for punctuality, appearance and diligence were traits that many young men and women adopted and carried through their working lives. Tom was also active in supporting Cathedral High School, serving on its first Board of Trustees when the school turned private, and as a donor and supporter for many years.
Always a people person, after retiring from his career in sales, Tom returned to work as a concierge in the Nordstrom Department store in the Circle Center Mall in Indianapolis. He then took on a seasonal role as Santa Claus for the store and eventually became Santa at the Indianapolis Children's Museum, to the delight of a generation of children.
In his private life, Tom and his wife Marilyn enjoyed travel, cooking and entertaining friends and family in their home, particularly around holidays and family events. His generosity and openness often made a meal into a feast and a party into experiences that are remembered years later.
Tom received numerous awards in recognition of his charitable and community efforts, including the Sagamore of the Wabash from State of Indiana, Cathedral High School Man of the Year, and Irishman of the Year for the Indianapolis St Patrick's Day Parade. Perhaps most telling was his 90th birthday party, hosted at the Golden Ace bar in the neighborhood of his old parish, which was attended by nearly a hundred friends, relatives, Bingo workers, and Santa visitors, each with a story of how Tom touched their lives.
Tom spent recent years in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor at the St Augustine home in Indianapolis, first with Marilyn, who passed away in 2014. Though he was then living alone, Tom was never lonely in this loving faith-based community. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this wonderful institution.
Tom is survived by his many nieces and nephews, stepdaughter Marilyn Abbott of St Louis, his stepson Michael Sullivan of Evanston, Illinois, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Due to current distancing and stay-at-home restrictions, no visitation or funeral mass or graveside service will be held. Please remember Tom in your prayers, and when the time is right, friends and family will all be invited to join in a celebration of Tom's happy and eventful life.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020