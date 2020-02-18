|
Thomas Fredric Evans
87, passed away February 15 in Traverse City, Michigan. Born in Indianapolis to William and Lois Hathaway Evans, he graduated from Shortridge High School in 1951, and Princeton University in 1955. He married Jane Parsons, who predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by Julie Rogers (Mike), Amy Rullo (Tom) and three grandchildren.
Contributions may be made in his name to First Friends Meeting at 3030 Kessler Blvd E., Indianapolis. The family is being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020