Thomas G. Burroughs
Thomas G. Burroughs, 62, of Carmel, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. He was born to the late Robert and Margo Burroughs in LaGrange, Indiana.
Tom graduated summa cum laude with a Juris Doctorate degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Accounting from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Tom was a shareholder at the Indianapolis law firm of Katz & Korin from 2006 until he left in 2017 when he accepted an in-house position with a client of the firm. Regarding Tom's life as a lawyer, one of his former law partners said it best: "Tom was a smart and skilled lawyer whose practice spanned a wide spectrum of areas. More importantly, Tom was a kind, compassionate, selfless man who was always sincerely interested in the wellbeing of others. He was beloved by his professional colleagues and support staff alike."
Tom enjoyed and excelled at home improvement and yard projects and there was nothing he couldn't fix or build. He also enjoyed reading, military history, Chicago sports, and IU basketball, but his greatest joy in life by far came from being a father.
Tom was passionate about environmental issues. He gave his time and energy volunteering for many charitable causes.
Tom was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Kathryn "Kate" Hillebrands Burroughs; beloved son, Carlos Burroughs; one he loved as a son, Jesse Daet; siblings, Mike (Cathy) Burroughs of Howe, IN, Catherine Schweitzer of White House, TN, Roberta (Richard) Craig of LaGrange, IN, and David (Jennifer) Burroughs of Wolcottville, IN; brothers-in-law, Don Hillebrands of Holland, MI and Tom Hillebrands of Zionsvillle, IN; sisters-in-law, Joan Hillebrands of Washington D.C. and Myra (Jim) Muth of Grand Rapids, MI; as well as several nieces & nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Tom's care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Legal Aid Society, 615 N. Alabama St., Suite 122, Indianapolis, IN 46204 (www.indylas.org); or a charity of your choice.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Thomas G. Burroughs, 62, of Carmel, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. He was born to the late Robert and Margo Burroughs in LaGrange, Indiana.
Tom graduated summa cum laude with a Juris Doctorate degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Accounting from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Tom was a shareholder at the Indianapolis law firm of Katz & Korin from 2006 until he left in 2017 when he accepted an in-house position with a client of the firm. Regarding Tom's life as a lawyer, one of his former law partners said it best: "Tom was a smart and skilled lawyer whose practice spanned a wide spectrum of areas. More importantly, Tom was a kind, compassionate, selfless man who was always sincerely interested in the wellbeing of others. He was beloved by his professional colleagues and support staff alike."
Tom enjoyed and excelled at home improvement and yard projects and there was nothing he couldn't fix or build. He also enjoyed reading, military history, Chicago sports, and IU basketball, but his greatest joy in life by far came from being a father.
Tom was passionate about environmental issues. He gave his time and energy volunteering for many charitable causes.
Tom was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Kathryn "Kate" Hillebrands Burroughs; beloved son, Carlos Burroughs; one he loved as a son, Jesse Daet; siblings, Mike (Cathy) Burroughs of Howe, IN, Catherine Schweitzer of White House, TN, Roberta (Richard) Craig of LaGrange, IN, and David (Jennifer) Burroughs of Wolcottville, IN; brothers-in-law, Don Hillebrands of Holland, MI and Tom Hillebrands of Zionsvillle, IN; sisters-in-law, Joan Hillebrands of Washington D.C. and Myra (Jim) Muth of Grand Rapids, MI; as well as several nieces & nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Tom's care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Legal Aid Society, 615 N. Alabama St., Suite 122, Indianapolis, IN 46204 (www.indylas.org); or a charity of your choice.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.