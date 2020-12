Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas G. Smith, 70 of Morgantown, died Dec. 5, 2020. Survivors: wife, Rebecca, sons: Aaron (Suzann) Smith and Joshua Smith. Visitation: 5-7 pm with a service at 7 pm Wed. at New Life Community Church, Nashville. Graveside Service: 1 pm Thurs. at East Hill Cemetery, Morgantown. Arrangements: Meredith-Clark Funeral Home.









