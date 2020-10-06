Thomas (Tom) Gerard Wolford
Charlotte - Thomas (Tom) Gerard Wolford, 59, Charlotte, NC departed this earth on June 26, 2020. Tom was born on February 28, 1961 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Marjorie (Willacker) and Earl Wolford. He graduated from Ben Davis High School in December 1978 and worked at Pier One Imports when he met Kimberly S (Higgins) Wolford during his lunch and dinner breaks. Tom eventually went to work for US Airways (now American Airlines) before marrying Kimberly on October 15, 1983. He worked for American Airlines for 30 years up until his untimely death. Tom loved to read a variety of different kinds of books and enjoyed watching hockey, curling, the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts when he could.
Tom was predeceased in death by his parents, Marjorie Agnes Wolford and Earl Gerard Wolford; and his brother, Allen Wolford. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. Wolford; and son, Andrew Thomas (Savannah) Wolford. He left behind a brother, Mike (Sandra) Wolford; and a sister, Natalie (Greg) Davis. He also left behind 2 nieces, 3 nephews, 7 great-nephews, and 4 great-nieces.
The family sends a heartfelt thank you to all the special caregivers Novant Main hospital. Memorial Contributions may be given to United Faith Christian Academy, 8617 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Visitation will be Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Chapel Rock Christian Church from 9am to 11am with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11am.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Masks will be required. Also, we are asking for no children of elementary school age and younger be in attendance.