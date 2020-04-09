|
Thomas H. "Tom" Heine
Fort Wayne - Thomas H. "Tom" Heine, 57, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1962, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Harold and Helen (Bubb) Heine. He was a 1980 graduate of Paul Harding High School. He worked for MacDonald Machinery for 25 years, MacAllister Machinery for six years, and ended his career with RPM Machinery. Surviving family include his wife of 38 years, Melissa (Heck) Heine; children, Andrea (Zack) Donahue and Bryan (Tiffany) Heine; two granddaughters and one grandson; and sisters, Susan Heine, Karen (Chuck Schroeder) Heine, and Janice Bryan. A private family service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at:
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020