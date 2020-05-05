Thomas Hedlund



Thomas Hedlund was a fireman/paramedic with the Washington Township Fire Department/ Indianapolis Fire Department for 28 years. He was dedicated to the brotherhood of the fire service and his community yet found time for many other activities. Tom loved the outdoors he particularly loved to hike, snow ski, rock climb, hunt, and camp. Some of his outdoor accomplishments include climbing Devil's Tower, the Grand Teton, Seneca Rocks, Pingora Peak, and leading Claude and Alex up Long's Peak, his favorite mountain. He was able to share his love of the outdoors with his children as he took them hiking, camping, climbing, and hunting. He enjoyed annual trips to the Outer Banks and out west with his family and coordinating many motorcycle trips with friends. Tom has six children; Claude (Kelly), Lauren, Alex, Rachel, Nicholas, and George. His three brothers Ken (Julie), Jeff (Mary Ann), and Doug (Angie) as well as 11 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews survive him.













